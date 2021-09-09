'Life goes on,' writes Akshay Kumar as remembers mother on his birthday

Akshay Kumar had a sombre 54th birthday on Thursday- a day after his mother passed away. The Bollywood superstar's mother Aruna Bhatia had been ailing for some time and breathed her last on Wednesday - a day before the actor's birthday.



On Thursday, the actor shared a photo with his mother from a happier time and penned an emotional note.

The picture features his mother planting a kiss on her son`s cheek.



"Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," Akshay wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.1. million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Akshay on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his grief.



"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence," he wrote.



"My maa... Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote.



Several Bollywood stars including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen visiting the actor's house on Thursday to pay their condolences.