Akshay Kumar congratulates Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan success: Our films are back and how!

Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan is smashing box office records both in India as well as globally. As the film's dream run continues five days after it hit theatres, praises and congratulatory messages for Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee and the rest of the team continue to pour in. Now, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has extended his heartfelt wishes to SRK.



Akshay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and what followed was a sweet exchange between the two popular stars of Bollywood.



Akshay Kumar congratulates Shah Rukh Khan



Akshay Kumar took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “What massive success! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk Our films are back and how.”

Shah Rukh, who has been replying to every congratulatory message on social media, wrote back to the actor, “Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi (It's because of your wishes for all of us) All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love you.”

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan has become the third Hindi film to earn over Rs 3 billion at the domestic box office. The two films to have achieved this milestone this year include SRK's film Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.



Jawan in India has reportedly collected over Rs 800 million on its fourth day, as per Sacnilk.com.

The film has crossed the Rs 5 billion at the worldwide box office. It has become the fastest Hindi film to achieve this feat.

Celebrities react on Jawan success

Not just Akshay Kumar, but several other celebrities have been congratulating SRK and team for the success of Jawan.

Riteish Deshmukh posted for Shah Rukh, “Drop everything you are doing and rush to a theatre near you now! It’s mass mass mass with a lot of class!”

Shah Rukh thanked him and replied, “Thank you so much for the wishes, your love and your kind words, my friend…. I’m glad you and @geneliad enjoyed the film so much! My love to the both of you always. See you soon.”



Ameesha Patel shared, “Congrats @iamsrk for once again creating GADAR at the box office who better then u can do this magic. We love u.”