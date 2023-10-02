Akshay Kumar announces next project titled Sky Force, unveils release date

Akshay Kumar is back with yet another patriotic film. Kumar is one of the busiest Bollywood actors, with so many projects in his bag. The actor was last seen in OMG 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi. Released on August 11, the film performed well at the box office. And, currently, the actor is gearing up for his next release, Mission Raniganj. Amidst this, Akshay has announced his next project, titled Sky Force.

Marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, former Indian Prime Minister Akshay announced his upcoming film with a teaser and a release date. Set in the 1965 India-Pakistan Air War, when Laal Bahadur Shahtri was the PM of India, the movie will tell the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike.

The film will be released on Oct 2, 2024.

Sky Force teaser

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared the teaser. The short clip begins with a voiceover of Muhammad Ayub Khan, the former President of Pakistan, issuing a stern warning against India. The frame cuts, and we see then-PM of India Lal Bahadur Shastri giving speech against Pakistan as he hints to take strict action.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote in the caption, "Today on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Science, Jai Research. No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. 🇮🇳 Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October, 2024. ✈️

Helmed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the film will mark the debut of Veer Pahariya. The film will backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik. Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur are rumoured to be part of the film. However, there is no confirmation on this yet.

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj

Akshay will next be seen in a gripping film titled Mission Raniganj. The rescue drama, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, is based on the real-life incident at Raniganj coalfields in 1989, where 65 workers were trapped inside a mine. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra.



The movie will release in theatres on Oct 6.

