Internet seems to be divided over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look at Paris Fashion Week

Former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dominated social media conversations on Monday morning as she walked the ramp at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at the Paris Fashion Show along with a star-studded list of international celebs that included the likes of Eva Longoria, Andie McDowell, Viola Davis and Kendall Jenner.



The actress wore a golden, glittering outfit with a cape as she blew kisses, winked and smiled for the cameras during her ramp walk.



While most fans of the actress lauded the "OG" queen strutting her stuff on the ramp there were others who did not approve of her look.

"My eyes, my eyes! What has she done to her face?" wrote a fan while another pointed out that her face looked ' over filled'.

After a long time, the OG Fashionista #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is backk 🔥🔥

Okay. I love #AishwaryaRai but she gotta stop with this fillers and Botox. She is still gorgeous but her face looks so bad with bunch of fillers. #LOrealParis #Bollywood #desi #arb #AishwaryaRaiBachchan

Fingers crossed #AishwariyaRai isn't in a hideous gown this time around. The past few years she has sunk big time. Someone also should advice her to get her fillers a month before Cannes, so they settle down this time#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #Cannes2023



A few days back, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted leaving for Paris Fashion Week. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Aishwarya excitedly shared her observation that Aaradhya is now as tall as her mother. "She is my height now," said an excited Aishwarya to the paps.

The same fashion show also saw Aishwarya's neice Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan, walking the ramp in a red outfit.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The actress played a double role in the two-part series.

