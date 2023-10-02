ugc_banner

Internet seems to be divided over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look at Paris Fashion Week

Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Aishwarya, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at the Paris Fashion Show along with a star-studded list of international celebs. 

Former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dominated social media conversations on Monday morning as she walked the ramp at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at the Paris Fashion Show along with a star-studded list of international celebs that included the likes of Eva Longoria, Andie McDowell, Viola Davis and Kendall Jenner. 

The actress wore a golden, glittering outfit with a cape as she blew kisses, winked and smiled for the cameras during her ramp walk.

While most fans of the actress lauded the "OG" queen strutting her stuff on the ramp there were others who did not approve of her look. 

"My eyes, my eyes! What has she done to her face?" wrote a fan while another pointed out that her face looked ' over filled'. 

A few days back, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted leaving for Paris Fashion Week. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Aishwarya excitedly shared her observation that Aaradhya is now as tall as her mother. "She is my height now," said an excited Aishwarya to the paps. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda steal the show at Paris Fashion Week | Watch

The same fashion show also saw Aishwarya's neice Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan, walking the ramp in a red outfit. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The actress played a double role in the two-part series.

