Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda steal the show at Paris Fashion Week | Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a timeless beauty! Bachchan made her first appearance at the ongoing Paris Film Festival, and she looked ethereal in the dazzling golden gown.

The Bollywood diva brought all the drama to the fashion show as she walked the ramp for L'Oréal Paris' held by the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Aishwarya Rai's look:

The Mohabbatein actress looked glamorous in an eye-catching, dramatic golden ensemble. Her floor-length sequin gown featured a cape-style shrug that extended to a long trail. Matching her dramatic outfit, Aishwarya added a little drama to her hair. Ditching her sleek straight hair look, she opted for the bouncy curls with golden highlights that were perfectly going with her outfit. She accessorised her look with diamond jewellery.

Several videos and photos of Aishwarya have gone viral on social media. In one video, Rai is happily talking with supermodel Kendall Jenner.

At the end of the show, Aishwarya walked the ramp with Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Viola Davis, and many others.

After a long time, the OG Fashionista #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is backk 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RZ1H5YNLGn — Love you Aishwarya (@LoveUaish) October 1, 2023 ×

Navya Naveli's ramp debut

Aishwarya's niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, also made her debut at this year's Paris Fashion Week. The budding star, who is the face of L'Oreal, walked the ramp in the mini-red dress. Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, were present in the audience to cheer her up.

Shweta shared a video on her Instagram showing Navya walking the ramp confidently. In the next post, she dropped a bunch of photos as she went on to write a long caption about her Paris days, getting emotional seeing Navya walking the ramp, and a lot more.

Read the full caption below:

“All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me. As Navya spent all her days doing L’Oréal things. My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest) The show was an experience and so emotional – my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles !!! I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday – like yesterday, all parents say this I’m sure, it’s cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M’s in my bag, though it’s blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did – because we’re worth it.”

