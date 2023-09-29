Mission Raniganj to Khufiya: Anticipated movies releasing in October 2023

Updated: Sep 29, 2023

With the onset of a new month, several new movies are on the way. From Leonardo Di Caprio's Killers of the Flower Moon to Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj, here are all the films one should look forward to this October. Let's have a look.

Akshay Kumar in a poster of Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar is back with yet another gripping film titled Mission Raniganj. The rescue drama, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, is based on the real-life incident of Raniganj coalfields in 1989 where 65 workers were trapped inside a mine. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra. Releasing on October 6

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's Native American crime epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, which received rave reviews, is all set to hit theaters in October. The Western drama has been adapted from David Grann’s best-selling 2017 book of the same name. Set in the 1920s, the movie centers on an FBI investigation in the Osage Nation in Oklahoma after people began dying and disappearing under mysterious circumstances. In the movie, DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of cattleman William Hale (Robert De Niro). Releasing on: October 20th.

Ganapath: A Hero is Born

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are coming together in Ganapath: A Hero is Born. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the dystopian film features Tiger and Kritis in action avatars, whereas Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of an elderly person. Releasing on: October 20



Khufiya

Netflix's Khufiya is one of the intriguing dramas that should be on your binge list. Helmed by ace director Vishal Bharadwaj, the film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The thriller is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. In the film, Tabu plays the role of an undercover raw agent, Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative, who is on a mission to find more in the team and unveil a big secret mission. Releasing on: October 5.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, which is a sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will release on Netflix this October. So those who missed the movie in theatres can watch the film now. Shameik Moore returns to lend his voice to Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino version of Spider-Man. Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac also star.

Fair Play

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich's erotic thriller Fair Play is releasing this month. The film synopsis reads, ''An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.'' Release date: October 6.

The Exorcist: Believer

The next film in the horror franchise, The Exorcist: Believer, is set to release in October. Directed by David Gordon Green, the movie is the sequel to the original 1973 classic and will revolve around two young girls getting possessed by the devil. The movie will see Ellen Burstyn reprising her role of Macneil. Release date: October 6.

