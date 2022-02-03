Ajay Devgn shares his first look from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' ahead of trailer launch

Ajay Devgn's first look from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is here!



Alia Bhatt starrer movie is one of the most anticipated movies of this year, and a day before the film's trailer release, the makers have unveiled the thrilling first poster of Devgn.



On Wednesday, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that the trailer is set to release on 4th February. Hours after the trailer announcement, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to unveil his first look poster.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to 'Gehraiyaan': Movies and shows to look out for in February 2022



In the new poster, Ajay is looking dapper in the vintage look. Sharing the poster, Devgn wrote, ''Apni pehchaan se chaar 🌙 lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb, 2022. #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaabhatt @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @bhansaliproductions @saregama_official.''



In the picture, Devgn is wearing a white shirt that he has paired with cream pants and a grey coloured blazer. The actor will reportedly play the role of Karim Lala.

Priyanka Chopra to play assassin in next with 'Captain America' Anthony Mackie?

The 'Shivaay' actor has reunited with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two decades. Bhansali and Devgn have previously worked together in the 1999 super hit movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.



A day ago, Alia Bhatt's new poster was revealed. In the new picture, Bhatt is looking fierce in a white-coloured ethnic ensemble with bold makeup on. Sharing the much intriguing poster, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Aa Rahi Hai Gangu. Trailer out on 4th February."

The film will have Alia playing a madam of a brothel in Mumbai. It is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book and will see Alia Bhatt don a new look as she plays a mafia queen and owner of a brothel.



'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Indira Tiwari. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi feature in extended cameo appearances.

The movie will release on February 25.