Ajay Devgan-Rohit Shetty to team up for 'Singham 3'

Now that Rohit Shetty’s cop's universe has gotten itself a huge hands-up with 'Sooryavanshi', with collections defying all pandemic pessimism, Shetty is ready to move ahead with his next purported blockbuster in the khaki franchise. Read 'Sooryavanshi' review here.

And it’s going to be the third film in the Singham series with Ajay Devgan playing the title role. Sources say 'Singham 3' will be taking on the Indo-Pak cross-border terrorism issue headlong.

Research is already on full-throttle.

Sources say the Pakistan portions of the plot will be shot in India. And yes. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh the two other heroes of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe will be making a climactic appearance in 'Singham 3' just as Ranveer and Devgan have done in 'Sooryavanshi'.