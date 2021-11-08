'Sooryavanshi' earns Rs 50 crore at the box office within two days of its release

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' has set the cash register ringing. The first major Bollywood release post the second wave of lockdown, 'Sooryavanshi' has earned a whopping Rs 50 crores within two days of its release.



'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead, earned Rs 26.29 crore on its opening day.

One of the much-anticipated films of the year 'Sooryavanshi' maintained its charm on the second day as well and minted Rs 23.85 crores on the second day of its release.



Although there was a slight dip in the movie's second-day collection, it managed to enter the Rs 50 crores club at the box office on the second day of its release.



Movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared a breakdown of the first two-day earnings of the film. He also said that the movie has the potential to touch Rs 80 crores on Day 3."#Sooryavanshi crosses Rs 50 cr... SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2... Slight dip in night shows vis-a-vis Day 1... Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross Rs 75 cr, may even touch Rs 80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: Rs 50.14 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

#Sooryavanshi crosses ₹ 50 cr… SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2… Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1… Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹ 75 cr, may even touch ₹ 80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: ₹ 50.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/35eSgW3QUg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2021 ×

'Sooryavanshi' faced several delays in release since last year due to the pandemic. It finally got released in theatres on Friday.



On Thursday night, Rohit took to Instagram to share that his cop drama is 'releasing across all multiplexes and single screens all over the country.'



For the unversed, the advance bookings were not opened for the Akshay Kumar-starrer till Thursday night due to a tiff between the producers and exhibitors on revenue sharing. Reportedly, the producers of the film demanded a 60 per cent revenue share in the first week and also wanted theatre owners to provide a maximum number of shows to 'Sooryavanshi'.



Thankfully, the stalemate between multiplex chains and the producers of `Sooryavanshi`, Reliance Entertainment finally ended.



Part of Rohit Shett's cop universe- which includes films like 'Singham' and 'Simmba' 'Sooryavanshi' was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.



In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay portrays the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina plays the role of Akshay's wife in the film. The movie also features special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).