83' producer calls cheating case against makers 'baseless and false'

In the wake of the ongoing reports of a legal case filed against the makers of the upcoming film 83, on behalf of Vibri Media, we would like to deny the claims of the complainant and clarify the makers of 83 are in no way concerned with the case.

The complaint of Future Resources FZE against the producers of the film 83 is false, baseless and motivated.

Future Resources FZE is a minority shareholder in Vibri Media, there have been internal disputes between the promoters of Vibri Media Pvt Ltd and the complainant, which are pending in various courts. The complainant Future Resources FZE has been restrained by the Telangana high court from interfering with the movie 83 in any manner.

This action of the complainant prior to the release of the film is motivated, a publicity gimmick and constitutes contempt of court for which Vibri Media Pvt Ltd is availing its legal remedies against the complainant.

The film 83 and the producers are in no way concerned with this and they reserve their right to initiate appropriate action against Future Resources FZE.

‘83 is directed by Kabir Khan and narrates the story of the Indian cricket team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team’s captain during the then-world cup. Deepika Padukone plays his wife, Romi Bhatia.

’83 will hit the screens on December 24.