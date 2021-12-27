'83' Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer shows a steady growth

Despite the outstanding reviews and a holiday weekend, Ranveer Singh starrer '83' is performing below expectations.



Kabir Khan directorial has failed to rake in big moolah at the box office. On the third day of the release, the movie stayed stable on Sunday. As per the reports, the movie collected around Rs 17 crore on its third day. Taking the total three-day box office collection to around Rs 46 crore.

On the first day, the grossed around Rs 12 crore on the first day and on day 2, it collected around Rs 16.95 crores. The film is running in 50% occupancy.

Looking at the overseas numbers, the movie has collected Rs 19 cr. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the movie numbers. The movie is facing tough competition from Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Allu Arjun's movie is getting stronger. ''A rarity in the pandemic era, when *most* movies feel exhausted in Week 1 itself… Next target: ₹ 50 cr mark… [Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 37.20 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi.'' Taran Adarsh tweeted.



'83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament. The movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath. Additionally, Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the team’s manager and Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Bhatia.