'83' box office: Ranveer Singh starrer gets a lukewarm start

After much delay due to the covid-19 pandemic, Ranveer Singh led-sports drama '83' was finally released in theatres on Friday (December 24). As expected, the movie based on India's historic world cup win in 1983 has been getting a lot of praise from critics and fans as well.



Kabir Khan directorial is facing tough competition from Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', still the movie is raking in good numbers.

On the first day, the grossed around Rs 12 crore on the first day and on day 2, it collected around Rs 16.95 crores, thus taking the total to Rs 29.59 crore, despite the film running in 50% occupancy.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the film's total collection, ''#83TheFilm struggles on Day 2… Shows growth [34.10%], but big jump missing… Premium multiplexes saviour… Cities/towns *beyond metros* + mass circuits poor, despite #Christmas holiday… Below expectations… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr. Total: ₹ 29.59 cr… #India biz.''

The overall collection for '83' is decent as it's the Christmas time period so there are chances for huge growth.



'83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament. The movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath. Additionally, Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the team’s manager and Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Bhatia.