10 years of Ram-Leela, the most magically magnificent film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela have completed a glorious decade. Marking the special occasion, Bhansali Productions took to social media to commemorate this cinematic milestone.



A special video, laden with nostalgia and the echoes of a decade-long journey, was posted, accompanied by a caption that resonated with the essence of the film, "To a decade of sizzling chemistry, fiery passion, and breathtaking characters. Celebrating the war of love between the Rajadi's and the Sanera's with #10YearsOfRamLeela."

The film, released in 2013, not only marked the beginning of a new era in Indian cinema but also set the stage for a series of mega successes for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. With Ram-Leela, Bhansali proudly showcased his expertise in bringing the rich tapestry and culture of India to the world, creating a cinematic masterpiece that celebrated tradition while embracing modernity. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions) × Ram-Leela was not just a film; it was an immersive experience that unfolded against the backdrop of a passionate war of love between the Rajadi's and the Sanera's. Bhansali Productions' social media post aptly captured the essence of the film – sizzling chemistry, fiery passion, and breathtaking characters. The video, a montage of memorable scenes and glimpses, served as a nostalgic journey through the cinematic gem that continues to captivate audiences a decade later.

The success of Ram-Leela was multi-faceted, owing to the brilliance woven into every aspect of the film. The music, a soul-stirring symphony composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself, the choreography orchestrated by Ganesh Acharya and the costume design, a vibrant canvas of colors and textures. "Ram-Leela" was a visual spectacle, a testament to Bhansali's ability to create grand sets that transported audiences into a world of cinematic splendour and the cinematography, under the keen eye of Ravi Varman, transformed every frame into a work of art.

At the heart of Ram-Leela was the electric chemistry between its lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Their on-screen magic not only brought the characters of Ram and Leela to life but also set a standard for cinematic pairings. A decade later, their chemistry remains etched in the memories of audiences, making "Ram-Leela" a timeless love story.