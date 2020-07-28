Sonam Kapoor flies off to London, heads 'straight to gym' after 14 days quarantine

Bollywood actress shared a snap with her fans as she posed from a gym. Before fans could wonder, she shared that she was in London at her house with husband Anand Ahuja and that she was in quarantine for 14 days before she can now head out.

The first place she chose was a gym as she had missed it all these months ever since lockdown restrictions have closed gyms in India for the past couple of months.

Wearing a gym outfit and sporting a mask, Sonam shared a picture captioned, "First day out of quarantine and straight into the gym... Matt Parson (her gym trainer), you're very mean! On a more serious note, I didn't think I'd be so happy to get back at it."

Reacting to Sonam Kapoor's post, her father, actor Anil Kapoor, dropped punch, thumbs up, heart and hug emojis in the comments section.

Sonam has been sharing videos and pictures from her London home for the past week.

