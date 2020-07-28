Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas become parents to a baby girl

'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a representative for the couple said in a statement on Monday (July 27).

British actress Turner, 24, who played Sansa Stark on 'Game of Thrones,' and Jonas, a member of pop group the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile.

Celebrity website TMZ.com said the baby was a girl, who has been named Willa, and was born in a Los Angeles hospital on July 22.