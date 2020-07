Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson sued a French publisher over the use of her name. 'Marvel' star accused JC Lattes of using her name without her permission in author Gregoire Delacourt's novel 'The First Thing We Look' -- as the book tells the story of a car mechanic who falls madly in love for a woman he believes is the 'Avengers' actress.

