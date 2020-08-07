Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to get back together for a film?

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone might collaborate on a film after all.

According to the latest reports, Siddharth Anan’s next film might cast the two superstars for his film ‘Pathan’. This will be his first film in two years.

If Shah Rukh says yes, it will be one of the first few projects that Khan will give his affirmation to -- after the debacle of ‘Zero’.

Reports state, "It's a massy title which sees Shah Rukh Khan play the most heroic character of his career. The actor has been on the hunt to do an action film for a while now and Siddharth Anand offered him exactly what he was looking for. The character is rooted, earthy, larger-than-life, it's heroic, it's stylish and has the swag to pull off the big scale action."

Director Siddharth Anand is behind hit films like ‘Bang Bang!’ and ‘War’.