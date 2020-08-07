Priyanka Chopra has finished her memoir, 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra has been keeping real busy this lockdown. Using the time to write and develop ideas for shows and films, Priyanka has now finished her memoir.

Titled ‘Unfinished’, Priyanka’s fans will get a feeler of her life’s journey via the book. It will see her open up like never before through a collection of personal essays, stories and observations.

Last year, Priyanka had explained why she is calling it ‘Unfinished’: "Because there is so much I want to do with my life. And because I haven't written it yet. It's continuing to be finished."

“As a creative person, for me, a lot of projects ended up happening during this quarantine,” she said. “I’ve been developing shows and movies, writing, and I finished my memoir. It’s been a creatively sound time, besides being absolutely strange.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas have been taking a lot of care for hygiene as she said, “I’m asthmatic and my husband’s type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful.”

On her wanting to go back to work, Priyanka said, “I’m prepared to go back to work, I know I’ll have to make sure that I’m extremely disciplined, super careful for myself and for everyone else, and take the quarantining and testing measures seriously.”

“It’s a new normal, and it’s not going to turn back into being what it was any time soon. So we just have to come to terms with that reality,” she added.

