Ellen De Generous family

Ellen DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi and brother Vance DeGeneres come in support for DeGeneres. Both of them took their respective social account to take a stand.

Portia took her twitter account and wrote, "To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support #stopbotattacks, #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #IStandByEllen #IstandByEllenDeGeneres #bekindtooneanother, "she captioned the post. Meanwhile, producer and writer Vance wrote, ''If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest.''

