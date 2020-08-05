Salman Khan to drop song from upcoming film 'Radhe', will return to set in November

Salman Khan has new plans for his upcoming project, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

While the film was supposed to release this Eid, it was stalled after a coronavirus lockdown was imposed. There are 10 days worth of shoot still left and thus the makers are planning on resuming work in October-November.

Salman and makers are apparently contemplating some changes in schedule.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman, who is currently at his farmhouse, may return to shoot ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ in October-November. They are also thinking of letting go of a song that they think is not very important to the narrative.

The team plans to finish the film and release it on Republic Day, 2021 but if things don’t improve they could even push it back to Eid 2021.

‘Radhe’ also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It is helmed by Prabhu Deva.