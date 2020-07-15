Netizens troll Salman Khan, ask 'which farmer does photoshoot?'

Salman Khan’s latest Instagram post has invited a lot of criticism from social media users.

The Bollywood actor shared a picture of himself drenched in wet mud and captioned the picture, "Respect to all the farmers.”

Soon after the picture made it on social media, netizens started trolling the actor calling it “publicity”, “photoshoot” among other things.

One user wrote, "Kaunsa farmer khet pe baith ke aise photo shoot karta hai (which farmer sits in a field and poses like this for a photo shoot)?" while another wrote, "Maine bahut farmer dekhe hain aaj tak, kisi ke muh pe keechad nahi laga hota) I have seen many farmers, none of them apply mud on their face)."

Another wrote, "See carefully, his hand is not muddy but his arms are. This means someone else has applied mud on him.”

Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse through the lockdown. He has even shot two songs there.

Before this post, he had also posted another picture and wrote, "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... Jai jawan ! Jai kissan ."