Check out WWE star John Cena's post on Amitabh Bachchan

As the world posted on Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital, WWE star John Cena too had something to share.

Not one to shy from expressing his love for Bollywood actors, John Cena posted a picture of Amitabh Bachchan with his son Abhishek. Both Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus among the Bachchans. The following day, Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19. However, the latter did not show any symptoms and are currently in quarantine at home.

Check out John Cena’s post here:

Earlier, John had posted images of stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranveer Singh and others.

Meanwhile, Amitabh shared a message of gratitude on social media as people prayed for his health. Amitabh Bachchan's condition stable after testing positive for COVID-19