Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as 'Bahurani' Aishwarya and little one 'Aaradhya' head home after testing COVID negative

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently at a Mumbai hospital getting treated for coronavirus, couldn’t hold his emotions when daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19.

In an open letter, Amitabh shared his thoughts as he revealed that Aaradhya asked him not to cry and assured that he too will come home soon. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya test negative for COVId-19, discharged from hospital

Amitabh wrote, “… they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her.”

The 77-year-old went on to talk about how he constantly thinks of documenting his thoughts and added, “let them hear see and read the other side of the coin.”

He also addressed the trolls who have been wishing him ill health. To them he wrote, “Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!”

“If by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!.. all I shall say to them is .. ‘Thok do s***o ko’.

He ended the note with, “May you burn in your own stew !!”

Abhishek had informed his fans on Twitter, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”