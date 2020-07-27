Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya test negative for COVId-19, discharged from hospital

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya tested negative for coronavirus on Monday and were discharged from Nanavati Hospital after a 10 days stay. The news was shared by Aishwarya's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter.



"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Abhishek and his father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan are still being treated at the same hospital. The two were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after testing positive for the virus.



Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya were initially quarantined at home after contracting the disease but were later shifted to the hospital after they developed mild symptoms.

The Bachchans residence in Mumbai's Juhu area was declared as a containment zone by the BMC when four of its members tested positive. 30 members of staff at the properties were being tested for COVID-19. Jalsa was unsealed on July 26.