Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai

Five days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus, the actress on Friday was taken to Nanavati Hospital.



The actress had complained of mild fever and hence admitted to the hospital, a source said. Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are already admitted in the same hospital since Saturday evening. According to reports, Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya too has been admitted in the same hospital.

Mumbai: Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, who tested positive for #COVID19 has been admitted at Nanavati Hospital. https://t.co/ZSDdDHwIDE — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020 ×

Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were in home quarantine, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed in a tweet on Sunday confirming that they had tested positive.

"I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, the hospital is informing authorities. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," he said in the tweet. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020 ×

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Big B and his son both had mild symptoms.