Amitabh Bachchan calls home 'a prison cell' as he quarantines post COVID recovery

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan reached home this week after undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Mumbai hospital for three weeks.

Taking to his usual blog, the superstar penned down his thoughts: “The mind revolves at greater speed than it did ever before.”

Further, he mentioned what it felt like to stay away from family: “And in the solitude of your own home.. no contact .. a prison cell where the visiting hours, often seen in films, occurs through glass shields and telephoned conversation .. to see and connect in hand actions .. they be family, just a few inches away, yet so far..”

He continued, “and in these hours of just sitting nursing the post discharge medical routines to be followed .. the mind revolves at greater speed than it did ever before, towards many of the written words, or opinions that disturb, not you or those you converse with, but those that have been built up to insure continuity and lasting presence on their gadgets of the box .. and the clarity of thought argument response is so valid and loud that at times one wishes to bring it up .. share .. let the World know the ‘other side’ .. temperament though delivers a ‘hold back’ policy .. or a design to ‘let it all out’ .. and wait for it to be made popular so them that seek exposure , after recognising its ‘popularity’ jump on with thoughts that coalesce with the issue , even if it is coming days past .. for what ..? just so the exposure that shall be stage managed , give the much needed chart of their own standing than for the standing of the issue .. so long as the World gets to know what intentions they that inhabit this land are finding in their souls.”

