Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19; discharged from hospital

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital after testing negative on Sunday. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, took to Twitter to share the news.

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020 ×

#WATCH Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives at his residence Jalsa in an ambulance, after testing negative for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/e1OQvg0TvI — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek, was admitted to Nanavati hospital on July 11 after testing positive for Covid-19. The veteran actor shared this news via a tweet. He wrote: “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Amitabh Bachchan shared updates about his health frequently while expressing gratitude for all the love and support his family had received in the past few days.