Sushant Singh Rajput: Centre accepts Bihar government's appeal for CBI probe in actor's death case

In a relief to many of his fans, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has reportedly been handed to CBI on the recommendation of the Bihar Government.

The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that truth behind the actor's death should come out.

Centre informs SC Bihar government's recommendation for CBI probe into death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been accepted — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2020 ×

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted.



The top court is hearing a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

The initial report by the Mumbai police stated that Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was reportedly suffering from depression. His fans and several of his friends and peers have alleged that Sushant was murdered and have been demanding a CBI probe on the matter.



The actor's father in later July filed an FIR in Patna against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of abetment of suicide and financial cheating. Meanwhile, Chakraborty had filed a petition at the Supreme Court appealing that Sushant's case is handled by Mumbai police.

The Mumbai police have so far interrogated nearly 50 people in relation to the case. This includes filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand and Rhea Chakraborty.

Bihar Police too had begun a separate set of investigations on the basis of Susghant's father's FIR.