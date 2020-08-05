Ajay Devgn wishes Kajol on birthday with a sweet picture: Forever and always

Ajay Devgn has the sweetest wish for wife Kajol as she turns a year older today.

On her 46th birthday today, Ajay wished Kajol with a sweet photo of the two and captioned it, "Happy returns of the day, forever and always.”

In the photo, Kajol and Ajay can be seen looking into each other's eyes and laughing.

See the picture here:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of ‘Hulchul’ and later got married in the year 1999. They have worked together in several films such as ‘Gundaraj’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Dil Kya Kare’, ‘Raju Chacha’, ‘Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha’ and ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

They are parents to a daughter named Nysa and son, Yug.

Meanwhile, Kajol's colleagues too wished her on her birthday.