Abhishek Kapoor ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana for his next

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in a film by Abhishek Kapoor. It is a love story that will have Ayushmann play the role of a cross functional athlete.

After giving us hits in a row, Ayushmann will now be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors this October.

On the news, Abhishek said, “Ayushmann will have to undergo a physical transformation for this role. It’s quite a challenge and he’s committed to it.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann who is happy about bagging the part said, “Abhishek has a distinct voice in cinema today, and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to work together on a project that’s close to my heart. This beautiful love story will take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride and it is a total family entertainer.”

He added, “I have never attempted a look like this on screen before and I’m already looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it.”

