/Kartik Aaryan visits Statue of Unity ahead of 72nd National Film Award ceremony

Kartik Aaryan is all set to attend the National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat on September 22 (Tuesday) where he will be awarded the Best Actor award for his work in Chandu Champion. Ahead of the ceremony, the Bollywood actor visited the Statue of Unity and experienced Gujarati culture and its authentic cuisine.

Kartik Aaryan visits the Statue of Unity

On September 21 (Monday), Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from his visit to the iconic monumental statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. Alongside the carousel of images, he also shared a picture featuring a plate of Gujarati snacks, including theplas, and wrote the caption, “A legacy larger than life.”

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In addition to offering glimpses of Gujarati cuisine, his post also highlights the region’s culture and art forms. The actor also admired the lakeside view, paid his respects at the Statue of Unity, took selfies, and explored the surrounding area.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor shares the Best Actor award with veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, who was chosen for his performance in the horror film Bramayugam.

After the announcement of his National Film Award on July 18, Aaryan shared his reaction on Instagram, highlighting the immense joy his family felt, including his mother and father. He wrote, “Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful. Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion.”

About Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion features Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. The film traces Petkar’s incredible life journey, from a village wrestler and soldier to an athlete who overcame severe injuries sustained in the 1965 war to win a historic gold medal for the country.

The film earned widespread praise for Aaryan’s stellar performance, which has now won him the National Award. However, it is considered a commercial failure at the box office.