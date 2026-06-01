/Janhvi Kapoor praises Telugu film industry for ‘respecting’ working hours on sets: ‘It is compromised in Mumbai sometimes’

Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Peddi, where she stars opposite Telugu superstar Ram Charan. The actress recently opened up about the difference between the Bollywood and Telugu film industries. The actress praised the Telugu film industry for fostering a more respectful and balanced work environment.

She noted that working hours are managed with greater consideration there, not just for actors but for the entire crew, including technicians.

What Janhvi Kapoor said

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In an interview to Times Now, Janhvi Kapoor said, "What I really appreciate about the Telugu film industry is its respect for everyone's working hours—not just the actors but also the technicians and crew members."

The actress stated that even break times are well-defined in Telugu film sets. She said that a standard lunch break allows people enough time to eat comfortably for around 40 minutes and even take a 20-minute nap before resuming work.

She added, "Sometimes that is compromised back home."

Janhvi, who has also worked in Telugu film Devara, stated that she has rarely worked long shifts in Telugu films, recalling that 12-hour shoots happened only once or twice. On most days, the actor wrapped up work within nine to ten hours, indicating a more balanced and manageable routine on set.

Also read: Peddi star Ram Charan opens up about his meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

Janhvi said, "A night shoot always ends at 2 am, so you're rested. So I think they're very particular about things like that. In Mumbai, I guess it depends on the film set you're on. But I will say, if I can say so, things are a little more pre-planned in Mumbai."

Her Peddi co-star Ram Charan, who was also present in the interview, said he admires the Hindi film industry for its discipline and professionalism. Ram Charan said, "I wish I could finish films in 70 days or less."

Janhvi’s comments come amid huge discussion about whether the film industry needs to impose a strict 8-hour shift on sets after Deepika Padukone exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film last year.

About Peddi