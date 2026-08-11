/Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday special: 7 dance numbers that ruled the charts

Jacqueline Fernandez has built a massive fan base in the film industry and is considered one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers. Over the years, the actress continues to win hearts with her unmatched energy, mesmerising dance moves, and global appeal. Whether on the big screen, at events, or through music videos, Fernandez has become synonymous with blockbuster dance numbers, proving that when it comes to style, grace, and effortless moves, few can match her. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at her seven iconic dance performances.

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan

One of Jacqueline's most iconic songs, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan became an instant sensation upon release. Sung by Kanika Kapoor and Meet Brothers, the actress's vibrant expressions, effortless dance moves, and electrifying energy turned the track into a wedding and party staple that continues to be loved years later.

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Lat Lag Gayi

With Lat Lag Gayi, Jacqueline showcased a perfect blend of glamour, elegance, and captivating screen presence. Her chemistry, fluid choreography, and striking expressions made the song one of the standout highlights of the film and a favourite among audiences.

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Paani Paani

Jacqueline once again set the internet ablaze with Paani Paani. The chartbuster became a nationwide sensation, with her stunning visuals, confident performance, and signature dance style making it one of the most-watched and recreated songs across social media.

Yimmy Yimmy

Bringing together an international collaboration with artist Tayc and irresistible choreography, Yimmy Yimmy highlighted Jacqueline's ever-growing global appeal. Her commanding screen presence and effortless performance helped the track become an instant hit with audiences across borders.

Genda Phool

With Genda Phool, Jacqueline delivered one of her most memorable music video performances. Blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary style, she lit up every frame with grace, confidence, and unmatched charisma, making the song a chart-topping favourite.

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Laal Pari

With Laal Pari, Jacqueline Fernandez owned every frame with her electrifying dance moves and captivating expressions. The high-energy track perfectly showcased her effortless ability to blend elegance with power-packed choreography, making it an instant favourite among fans.

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