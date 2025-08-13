/Is Pratik Gandhi's Saare Jahan Se Accha based on a true story?



This Independence Day weekend, a bunch of new shows and movies are set to hit the big screens and OTT platforms. If you're planning to spend the weekend at home, one new patriotic show is sure to keep you hooked: it's Netflix's Saare Jahan Se Accha. Starring Pratik Gandhi as an Indian RAW officer, the show narrates the story of hidden heroes who work secretly to protect our country.



Created by Gaurav Shukla, the series is set in the 1970s, and India was still developing and facing several threats, including from neighbouring countries Pakistan and India. Before you sit and binge-watch the show, here we curate every detail you should know about the show.



Is Netflix’s Saare Jahan Se Accha Based on a True Story?



Set in the tense decade of the 1970s, the show highlights the strained relations between the two countries along with diplomatic decisions, geopolitical manoeuvres, and an edge-of-the-seat espionage thriller. It was the same decade when India conducted its first nuclear test in 1974, code-named Smiling Buddha, officially known as Pokhran-I, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's history.



The gripping story that revolves around Indian intelligence officers is not based on a true story. However, it takes inspiration from true events such as



Homi J. Bhabha, an Indian nuclear physicist, died in a plane crash on the way to Geneva on January 24, 1966, and the US intelligence agency CIA was behind it. Another event that has been shown in the show is Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The disclaimer at the start of the show reads, ‘’This series is a work of fiction loosely inspired by true events.''



What is the story of Saare Jahan Se Accha?



Set in the 1970s, the Netflix series stars when RAW (India’s intelligence agency) was being set up, and revolves around Pratik Gandhi's intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar.



The synopsis of the show reads,'' Set against the turbulent backdrop of the 1970s, the show delves into the high-stakes world of intelligence where the slightest delay in relaying critical information could alter the nation's fate. Entrusted with a perilous mission to sabotage a looming nuclear threat, Vishnu must navigate a treacherous landscape to ensure India remains one step ahead of its adversaries.''



The show has a standout ensemble cast including Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor and Anup Soni.