/Internet loves PM Narendra Modi's surprise crossover with Panchayat favourites Binod and Bhushan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the hit web series Panchayat fans an unexpected treat that has taken over the internet. He posted a clip on his social media on Tuesday that features his interaction with actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar. PM Modi also used the iconic theme music associated with the popular Prime Video series for the video.

PM Modi meets Panchayat actors

The interaction happened during the Republic Summit, where PM Modi met with several personalities from different fields. Among them were Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, along with Panchayat actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar, who are renowned for playing Binod and Bhushan, respectively.

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In the video, PM Modi can be seen warmly greeting and shaking hands with the actors. The reel was posted on social media with a caption that read, "A few moments with Binod."

Meanwhile, BJP shared the clip on X, writing, "When the super-famous artist Binod from PM Modi's Panchayat web series had a meeting...Listen to what Modi ji said..."

Also Read: Panchayat Season 5 announced as season four records highest opening on Prime Video

Internet reactions

Within no time, the video went viral on social media, particularly due to the use of Panchayat's background score. Several users were left amazed by the unexpected crossover. One user wrote, "Prime Minister × Prime President × Deputy Prime = Development of Phulera with support for all." While another said, "Loving this unexpected meet cute of the year." "Most unexpected Collab of this year," commented another. "Panchayat to PM house," said one.

Ashok Pathak also reacted to the post, saying, "Grateful for the love and blessings," in Hindi.

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