Happy Birthday Udit Narayan: All about his iconic Bollywood hits, career timeline and net worth

Udit Narayan Jha, one of the most renowned artists of Bollywood, has spread his magic through his melodious voice, which garnered him much love and respect over the decades. Giving multiple Bollywood hits in the ’90s and early 2000s surely shaped his career. Pehla Nasha, Jaadu Teri Nazar, and Papa Kehte Hain are some of his evergreen songs across generations that have been living in the hearts of his fans rent-free. On the occasion of his birthday, know about his career timeline, net worth, and the hits he gifted to Bollywood.

Career Timeline- Life from being a staff singer to a sensational singer

The legendary Udit Narayan filled the catalogue of the Bollywood music industry with iconic romantic songs that continue to trend even today among generations, be it children or the elderly. From the youthful college hits to the soulful love songs, Udit Narayan’s voice added a pinch of charm to the melodies.

Narayan started his career in 1970 while performing as a staff singer at Radio Nepal at restaurants in Kathmandu. He used to sing in multiple languages, like Nepali, Maithili, Bhojpuri, and other regional-language folk and modern songs, which helped him to gain experience and generate some income.

In 1980, music director Rajesh Roshan approached him and offered him his first playback opportunity in the film Unees‑Bees, where he recorded the song along with the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. Over many years, he began to demonstrate his versatility across genres and composers, while collaborating with the legends from golden-era legends, like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and Bappi Lahiri.



Narayan claimed his massive breakthrough from the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. The artist rose to fame and became one of the most popular playback singers in Indian cinema. Then, he took the stairs of success and started delivering the most iconic tracks from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Lagaan and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

About his Net Worth

Udit Narayan has come a long way with his melodious voice in numerous Bollywood hit movies. Reportedly, making a name in the whole country through his extensive global tours, amazing big projects, and judging music shows has made his net worth around $20 to 25 million. Narayan garnered multiple awards and accolades, like the National Film Awards. In addition, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution to arts and culture. With this, his legacy remains remarkable over the decades.

Recalling some of Udit Narayan's Bollywood hit songs

Udit Narayan, the king of romantic and melody tracks, made him a favourite of many people across the nation. Let's take a look at some of his most popular Bollywood hit songs, which still sound fresh.

Aye Mere Humsafar

The song is from the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which features Amir Khan and Juhi Chawla. It is a classic yet soulful Hindi song which is still a timeless hit by the artist, Udit Narayan, who sang the song along wth his music partner, Alka Yagnik.

Sona Kitna Sona Hai

The song is from a 1997 movie named Hero No. 1, sung by Udit Narayan and Poornima. The song is a popular hit known for its catchy tune and the iconic dancing of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Do Anjaane Ajnabi

It is a romantic Hindi song from the 2006 movie Vivah, sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal and the music by Ravindra Jain. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

This song is from the 2004 Bollywood movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar. The track is sung by Udit Narayan along with Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, and Sunidhi Chauhan, with music by Sajid-Wajid.

Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna