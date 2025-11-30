/Happy Birthday Sarah Silverman: I Smile Back, Wreck-It Ralph, Maestro- 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and more

Sarah Silverman is a versatile and talented artist who has outshone herself, from breaking stereotypes through her intelligence in stand-up comedy to giving dramatic performances in award-winning films. Check the list of 6 movies and TV shows that perfectly showcase her range.
Sarah Silverman is one of Hollywood’s most courageous and bold comedians and actresses. From performing on stand-up comedy stages to shining in her exceptional acting roles in award-winning films, she has definitely built a significant career. Her work in remarkable movies and TV shows, like I Smile Back, Wreck-It Ralph, and Maestro, has gained her much popularity. Let's explore Hollywood’s most unique stars' unforgettable projects.
Let's take a look at the extravagant movies and series in which Sarah Silverman gave her remarkable presence that made a shift in her career from a brilliant American comedian to an exceptionally talented actress.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sarah Silverman plays Laney Brooks, a woman who realizes the harsh reality that her promiscuity and reckless behavior are creating consequences in her family. Taking a rigid call over her ruthless behavior, she seeks redemption and takes decisive action to reform her life.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In a family comedy movie, the actor plays the dubbed role of Vanellope von Schweetz. The story features Ralph, who is tired of acting like a bad guy and decides to rebuild his life by becoming a video game hero. However, things take a dramatic turn when he accidentally releases a deadly enemy that starts threatening the entire arcade.
Where to watch: Netflix
Silverman portrays Shirley Bernstein, the younger sister of the renowned conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. This romantic musical film highlights Leonard Bernstein as he approaches a significant career opportunity. However, his life takes a turn when he begins a tumultuous relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A 3-season sitcom follows the life of Sarah, an unemployed and irresponsible woman. She has a support system, which is her sister named Laura, who helps her financially. Her life always rides a rollercoaster as her friends' misadventures land her in big trouble.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sarah Silverman depicts the role of Patty Di Marco, who is Ned's girlfriend, played by Mike White. In the comedy movie, her portrayal showcases her strong dislike of Dewey, played by Jack Black, while constantly making an effort to convince Ned to kick him out of the apartment.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Sarah Silverman stars as Parker Debbs in this 1-hour and 52-minute movie that follows Latin superstar Kat Valdez. After discovering her fiancé's infidelity just before her live performance, she impulsively decides to marry an audience member during her concert.