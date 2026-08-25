After the success of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi is all set to return to the big screen with Gunmaaster G9. The makers on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film, giving fans a glimpse into a story packed with romance, action and music.

Gunmaaster G9 teaser

The teaser opens with Emraan Hashmi's character praying to Mahadev, asking for enough time to reach the woman he loves as the visuals shift between romantic moments and violence.

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In a striking dialogue, Hashmi says, "Mujhe chahe duniya ki sabse buri maut dena... Mere jism ke tukde-tukde kar chahe giddh aur kauwon ko khilwa dena... Par Mahadev se itni hi vinanti hai ki jab tak main apne ishq ki dehleez tak na pahunch jaun... meri saansein mat lena." (You may give me the worst death imaginable. You may tear my body into pieces and feed them to vultures and crows. But I have just one prayer to Mahadev: do not take my breath away until I reach the doorstep of my beloved.)

The video also features glimpses of gunfights and action sequences, hinting that Hashmi's character will navigate several obstacles to find his love. Genelia Deshmukh also appears alongside the actor for a brief moment. However, most of the details are still under wraps.

Sharing the teaser, Hashmi wrote, "THE WORLD OF G9 BEGINS. Romance. Music. Action. Gunmaaster G9 brings it all together in a story that’s ready to take you on a ride."

About Gunmaaster G9

The film reunites the actor with director Aditya Datt after their earlier collaborations, Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the film's music.

Opening up about the film, the actor had earlier said, "Adi and I have worked together in the past and we share a wonderful relationship as creative collaborators. We get each other intrinsically and when we are on set, we bring out the best in each other. I play Eshwar in the film— an ordinary dairy farm owner who is willing to go to any lengths for his beloved!"

The cast also features Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Snehill Mehra and Inayat Verma in key roles. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.