/Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 announced! Amol Parashar to return as Dr Prabhat on THIS date

The makers of Gram Chikitsalay have finally announced the second season of the beloved series. Prime Video took to social media to reveal the release date of the rural comedy-drama, sending fans into a frenzy.

Gram Chikitsalay new season

Sharing a new poster, the streaming platform wrote, "23rd june aajana injection lene #GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Season, June 23." The upcoming series will mark the return of Amol Parashar as Dr Prabhat, who attempted to improve a neglected Primary Health Centre in Bhathkandi in the last season. While he faced several challenges to succeed, the season ended on a positive note, hinting that he has gradually earned the trust of the villagers.

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However, it also showed that it's just the beginning, and a new season will see him facing additional hurdles.

About Gram Chikitsalay

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), Gram Chikitsalay is directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava. It showcases the conditions of rural healthcare with a touch of humour and social commentary.

Alongside Parashar, the series also reunites Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Garima Vikrant Singh. Additionally, Dinesh Lal Yadav is also set to join the latest season.

Makers open up about the series

Speaking on the show's comeback, Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India, said, "As audience preferences continue to evolve, we are seeing a growing appetite not just for authentic urban narratives, but increasingly for stories rooted in rural India as well. Gram Chikitsalay reflected this trend through its slice-of-life storytelling and emotionally resonant themes. Following the overwhelming response to the first season, we are delighted to bring audiences the next journey of this rural comedy drama that continues to blend emotion, realism, and social commentary."

While Lalitam Tiwari, the director of the series, added, "With Gram Chikitsalay Season Two, we are excited to continue a story that has always been about much more than just a rural comedy drama for us. Since season one, our aim has been to authentically capture rural life in all its realities. The new season builds on that vision by depicting the challenges of delivering healthcare, the quirks, deep community bonds, and resilience that define rural living, brought to life by nuanced and relatable characters."