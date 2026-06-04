/Aamir Khan confirms wedding with Gauri Spratt; date revealed

Aamir Khan is currently making headlines for rumours regarding his wedding to longtime partner Gauri Spratt. Recently, reports have surfaced online claiming that the actor is planning an intimate ceremony that is set to happen next month.

Aamir Khan confirms wedding

Finally, he has put an end to all the speculations by confirming the news. Speaking to Variety India, Khan said, "I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5."

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The confirmation comes months after Khan stated that marriage was not an immediate priority for them. Opening up about why their plan changed, he added, “Yes, that is true. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level.”

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding details

The couple is expected to organise a low-key ceremony rather than a grand wedding like other actors. As per reports, the marriage is set to happen at Khan's residence in the presence of family and close friends.

Earlier, while speaking to Navbharat Times, the actor said, "I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hoon (I feel like I am finally complete now)."

Khan opens up about Spratt

The two went public during his 60th birthday and said that although they had known each other for around 25 years, they reconnected only a few years earlier.

During an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he shared, "To be very honest, I think I had reached a point where I felt I probably wouldn’t be able to find someone who can be my partner. I was not expecting it."

The actor also highlighted, "I was looking for someone who I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was."

According to Khan, his children, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan, as well as former spouses Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, welcomed her with open arms.

About Khan's previous marriages