/After 7 failed IVF attempts, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash welcome twins: Inside their surrogacy journey and who can opt for It

Actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband, Avinash Dwivedi, have welcomed twins, a baby girl and a baby boy, months after announcing that they were expecting through surrogacy. The couple, who are also among India's famous vloggers, have been continuously sharing updates about their journey to parenthood, from their daily experiences to the challenges they faced while trying to have a child.

Months after announcing the good news, the couple have now been blessed not with one, but two children, a girl and a boy, doubling the celebrations, joy, and happiness.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram with two pictures: one emotional image of a tearful Sambhavna and another of the couple holding their babies.

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“Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude. HAR HAR MAHADEV,” the caption read.

Sambhavna and Avinash also shared their entire journey of welcoming their daughter and son in a vlog, which showed them heading to the hospital and embracing the special moment of becoming parents.

Sambhavna and Avinash’s struggle to have a child

Sambhavna and Avinash have been married for over 10 years. Over the years, the couple have openly spoken about their struggles to start a family and their journey toward parenthood. Through their vlogs and social media updates, they have shared their experiences, challenges, and emotions, inspiring many who have faced similar situations.

Sambhavna has been candid about her long and difficult fertility journey. Speaking about her experience in an interview with Hautterfly, she detailed the emotional and physical toll of trying to conceive. She had undergone several IVF cycles, all failed with several miscarriages.

“I've gone through miscarriages and then reached here. I've had miscarriages; I've attempted 7 IVFs over all these years. Even before we got married, I had my eggs frozen,'' she shared.

Sambhavna opens up on how her surrogacy journey happened

In her vlog, Sambhavna shared how and why they opted for surrogacy as she shared the legal process and who is allowed to do it in India. She has shared that couples who have undergone multiple IVF cycles, faced repeated miscarriages, and have been unable to conceive despite trying again and again are the ones who are allowed to do the this procedure.