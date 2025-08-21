/Gia Manek of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame weds actor Varunn Jain

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star Gia Manek tied the knot with actor Varunn Jain today, surprising fans by sharing pictures from their Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha wedding. Gia looked radiant in a golden saree as she posed with her husband Varunn Jain. The couple chose a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony for their special day. Gia became a household name across India with her role in the iconic show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, while Varunn is a popular television actor known for his performances in Diya Aur Baati Hum and Pehredaar Piya Ki.

Gia has also acted in the popular TV shows Jeannie Aur Juju and Tera Mera Saath Rahe. She made her film debut with the 2010 film Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke and was last seen in the 2024 drama Kaam Chalu Hai, where she starred alongside Rajpal Yadav.

Gia and Varunn tie the knot

Taking to Instagram, Gia wrote, “With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife.”

What is a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha wedding?

Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is a wedding ceremony offered by Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation that is rooted in the yogic system and incorporates the five elements of nature: earth, water, air, fire, and space. The couple takes sacred vows before the fire to purify these elements.

Fans pour in wishes

The actress also thanked her fans for their love and support, posting, "So grateful for the love, blessings, and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs. Gia & Varunn."

Fans and celebrities soon took over social media to congratulate the couple on their special day.