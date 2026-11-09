/Farah Khan reacts to viral fire videos linked to her Mumbai residence: 'Clickbait can't be everything'

Farah Khan has criticised online portals for circulating unverified footage that falsely linked a fire incident to her Mumbai home. The videos, which surfaced around Diwali, sparked concern among fans and led Farah to step in and clarify what had actually happened.

Farah Khan responds

The filmmaker addressed the matter on social media on November 9 after the footage began circulating online. Sharing one of the videos on her Instagram Stories, she pointed out that the building seen in the visuals was still under construction and had nothing to do with her residence.

"Online portals plss BE RESPONSIBLE!! This is an under construction building!! Clickbait can't be everything!," she wrote.

What were the viral fire videos?

The footage began gaining attention on November 8, with some social media and paparazzi pages suggesting that Farah's residential building had caught fire. The visuals showed flames at a building site, leaving fans concerned about Farah's safety.

According to reports by India Today, the incident involved a minor fire that affected scaffolding or safety netting at a construction site. Farah lives at Oberoi Sky Heights in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area.

Farah Khan Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

Farah Khan's YouTube journey

Farah's YouTube channel has become popular for its cooking videos and celebrity interactions. Her longtime cook Dilip also joins her in the videos. The filmmaker often visits the homes of Bollywood personalities, prepares food with them and shares candid conversations with her guests.

Actors including Kajol, Ananya Panday and Vijay Varma have featured in the cooking series. The informal exchanges between Farah and Dilip are also loved by fans on social media.

Coming to films, Farah has not directed a feature film since Happy New Year (2014). She recently revealed that she has completed the script for her next directorial venture and is planning to begin filming in December 2026.