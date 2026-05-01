Ek Din, starring Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and South Indian actor Sai Pallavi, is the official Hindi remake of the Thai romantic drama One Day. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film is positioned as a soft, feel-good romance and tries to showcase heartbreak, fantasy, and fleeting love into a quiet narrative. Backed by producers including Aamir Khan, Ek Din marks the Bollywood debut of Pallavi. Let's find out if the film is worth watching in theatres.

Plot of Ek Din movie

Ek Din follows Dinesh (Junaid Khan), an introverted IT employee in a Noida-based company who calls himself "invisible" because nobody notices him. He quietly lives his life, unnoticed by colleagues, including Meera (Sai Pallavi), the woman he is in love with.

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Meera is a cheerful and free-spirited woman who dreams of visiting Japan. She is romantically involved with her boss Nakul (Kunal Kapoor), who claims he is in the process of divorcing his wife. After the company achieves its targets, Nakul announces an office trip to Japan, Meera’s dream destination, and even plans to extend his stay there with her.

Dinesh, aware of Meera’s happiness with Nakul, chooses not to express his feelings. However, in Japan, he makes a quiet wish at a fortune bell to spend just one day with Meera.

Soon things take an unexpected turn, and Meera and Dinesh decide to stay back for a couple of days, while the rest of the team heads back to India.

At night, in the middle of heavy snowfall, Meera meets with an accident, and Dinesh rescues her and rushes her to the hospital, where she is diagnosed with Transient Global Amnesia (TGA), a condition that wipes out her memory for a day. In a twist of fate, Meera wakes up believing Dinesh is her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Dinesh, conflicted yet hopeful, goes along with the misunderstanding. What follows is a single day where they explore Japan together, visit places like the Sapporo snow festival, and create memories Meera will soon forget.

As the clock ticks, the film builds toward the inevitable question: what happens when Meera regains her memory? Will she recognise Dinesh, or will their love remain just “one day”?

What works

The biggest strength of the film lies in its visual appeal. Shot extensively in Japan, the film beautifully captures snow-covered landscapes, scenic streets, and tourist spots. The aesthetic often feels like a soft, Christmas-style romance.

The core idea of the film, a one-sided lover getting one perfect day, is emotionally compelling. The portions where Meera forgets everything, and lives and enjoys her day with Dinesh, are engaging too.

When it comes to performance, Sai Pallavi stands out. Her portrayal as Meera appears warm and sincere. While Khan delivers a limited performance as Dinesh, his role requires little expression. Though not extraordinary, his performance occasionally feels grounded.

The film also includes some lighthearted moments that work well without being too much. Some dialogues and exchanges between the Khan and Sai Pallavi come off as authentic and heartfelt.

One thing I liked about the film was its runtime and pacing. It avoids getting stretched and maintains a smooth flow.

What doesn't work

Despite its interesting premise, Ek Din is disappointing in its execution. The main issue is its predictability. Even though I haven't seen the original Thai film, the trailer reveals much of the story. The only part that I was waiting for was what happens after Meera regains her memory, which also unfolds in a largely expected way.

The chemistry between Khan and Pallavi works only in parts. While there are a few sweet and tender moments, the overall film misses the spark.

Another thing that I didn't like was that Khan’s role was restricted. I understand, his character demands minimal expression, but this restraint sometimes comes across as a lack of emotional range.

Another major issue is the underutilisation of supporting characters. Kunal Kapoor’s Nakul, despite being central to the conflict, gets very limited screen space. According to me, the role was too small for someone like him. Other characters barely leave an impression.

Overall, the film feels like a two-person story focused only on Meera and Dinesh.

The music, while decent, is largely forgettable, with even the final song feeling unnecessary.

Is Ek Din worth watching?

Ek Din is a simple and sweet love story that works best when it focuses on momentary emotions. While I loved its core idea, scenic visuals, and a few heartfelt moments, the film fell short of delivering what I had expected.