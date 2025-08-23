/DYK Vidya Balan had to take THESE many takes for single scene in Parineeta?

Parineeta, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, which was released in cinemas in 2002, is still loved by many for the performances by the cast and the plot line. Produced by Vinod Chopra, Vidya Balan catapulted to stardom with the success of the film, reminisced about the film and the experience of working in it.

Vidya Balan about her experience of working in Parineeta

In an interaction with PTI, Vidya Balan revealed, "Dada was the foundation of everything I learned in my early years. His attention to detail was unmatched. He could do a hundred takes, not just for performances, but even to get pigeons flying at the right moment or leaves falling outside the window at exactly the right time. He believed there was rhythm in everything".

Vidya revealed how she had to do several retakes for one particular scene. She stated, "Once I did 28 takes just to get a teardrop timed perfectly to a line in a song. That was the kind of precision he demanded.

"His guidance taught me to observe, to absorb, and to respect every detail in the craft. Even my hair stylist, Shalaka, who's been with me for 20 years, learned from Dada the importance of balance and detailing. That was his gift to all of us".

Parineeta re-release in theatres

Marking 20 years of Parineeta and commemorating Vidya Balan's remarkable journey in Indian cinema and 50 glorious years of Vinod Chopra Films, the film will have an all-India re-release in select theatres on August 29 for a week.

