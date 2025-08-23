Govinda’s team on divorce rumours with wife Sunita Ahuja: 'Everything is being settled'

Bollywood actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are back in the headlines over their alleged separation. On Friday (Aug 22), a new report revealed more details about the celebrity couple's divorce case, in which Sunita accused the actor of cheating, cruelty, and desertion. In 2024, Sunita had reportedly filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court after 38 years of marriage.

Govinda’s team denies rumours of a split with wife Sunita Ahuja.

A day after the report was published, Govinda's manager denied the claims, stating that no divorce is taking place. Govinda's manager, Shashi, told HT City that every couple has disagreements.

He said in Hindi,''Har couple mein thode bahaut mann mutav toh hote hi rehte hain. Yeh sab purani batein hai, jinhe ab mirch masala laga kar apne fayde ke liye log aur media istemal karne ki koshish kar rahe hain.(Every couple has small disagreements. These are old talks, which people and the media are now trying to spice up and use for their own benefit.)

Meanwhile, Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindra, has said that everything has been settled. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "Koi case nahi sab settle ho raha hai ye sab log purani cheezen utha ke daal rahe hain" ("There is no case, everything is being settled, people are just bringing up old matters").

Sunita accused Govinda of adultery, cruelty, and desertion

Months after Sunita debunked divorce rumours with Govinda, a new report was published claiming that she had indeed filed for

divorce from the actor in 2024. According to a report by Hauterrfly, Sunita has filed for a divorce in Bandra Family Court under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion.