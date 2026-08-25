/Don't Be Shy: Alia Bhatt-backed rom-com to arrive on Prime Video on THIS date

Alia Bhatt is gearing up to make a return to OTT as a producer with Don't Be Shy. It is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that will arrive on Prime Video next month. Backed by the actress and her sister Shaheen Bhatt through their banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film will release in Hindi with English subtitles across India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Don't Be Shy cast

The story follows friendships, first romances, heartbreak and the search for one's own identity. Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film is led by Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora and Piyush Khati. Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik also play key roles.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani have co-produced the film.

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt open up about Don't Be Shy

Sharing their excitement about the project, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, co-founders of Eternal Sunshine Productions, said in a joint statement, "Don't Be Shy has been extremely special to us from the very beginning, and we couldn’t be prouder to see it come to life. It captures something so honest about being young—the friendships that shape you, the first loves that change you, the heartbreaks that stay with you, and the process of gradually figuring out who you are."

The statement further read, "What excites us most is this brilliant young cast; their energy, vulnerability, and chemistry are magnetic, and they bring such life and honesty to these characters. We can’t wait for audiences in India and around the world to meet Shy and get swept into her wonderful, chaotic world."

Don't Be Shy premiere date

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, also spoke about the film.

"Don't Be Shy is one of our most cherished films, and we're thrilled to finally announce its global streaming premiere. This film introduces four extraordinary new actors—Aarushi, Ansh, Bianca, and Piyush—who bring an incredible freshness and authenticity to their roles. Led by Sreeti Mukerji and shaped by the creative vision of Alia and Shaheen Bhatt, Don’t Be Shy is a joyful, heartfelt celebration of friendship, love, and the beautifully messy journey of growing up. We can’t wait for audiences to immerse themselves in Shy’s world."