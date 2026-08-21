There is a new twist to the Ranveer Singh vs Don 3 makers dispute case. Singh’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani has reportedly approached the Indian Motion Picture Association (IMPPA) to contest Excel Entertainment’s Rs 45 crore damage claim. The company had earlier demanded that Ranveer Singh pay the hefty amount after the actor walked out of Don 3.

Jagjit Singh Bhavnani reportedly met the officials of IMPPA and submitted documents and other material putting forward his son’s side of the case.

Jagjit Singh Bhavnani meets IMPPA

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According to an India Today report, Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani met the IMPPA representatives on Tuesday and put forward his side of the case, along with documents supporting his stand. The association’s legal team will now reportedly review the material and decide on the next step and how that matter can be resolved for both parties.

IMPPA President Abhay Sinha had earlier confirmed that Ranveer’s legal team was ready to participate in the proceedings. With documents from both sides in place, the association is expected to go through the details before deciding how it wants to take the matter forward.

What is the dispute around Don 3?

Earlier this year, Ranveer Singh exited from Don 3 before the filming began. Singh was announced as the new lead of the franchise in August 2023, stepping into the role earlier played by Shah Rukh Khan in the first two films. Produced by Excel, Don 3 was to be directed by Farhan Akhtar, like the previous two films in the franchise.

After the success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer reportedly informed Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani that he did not wish to continue with the project. His decision allegedly came just weeks before a large crew was scheduled to travel abroad for the film’s first shooting schedule.

Following his exit, Excel Entertainment took the matter to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The producers put forward their side before Ranveer’s team was asked to respond, and Ranveer stated he was willing to return the signing amount.

However, Excel Entertainment demanded Rs 45 crore from the actor for damages.

The situation took a more serious turn in May when FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. The directive was withdrawn eight days later after discussions between FWICE, IMPPA, the Producers Guild of India and CINTAA.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar takes a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit

The directive, however, brought a response from Ranveer’s team. His spokesperson released a statement on the actor’s behalf, stressing that he had deliberately stayed quiet about the matter and wanted to keep the issue professional.

The statement read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

Why did Excel Entertainment demand Rs 45 crore from Ranveer Singh?

The production house demanded a hefty sum of Rs 45 crore from Ranveer as part of damages and Farhan reportedly submitted the actor’s signed contract, promotional material featuring him, as well as a message in which Ranveer had expressed his excitement about starting work on Don 3.

The issue had earlier reached a standstill after Ranveer’s lawyer questioned whether IMPPA had the jurisdiction to intervene in the matter. However, with Jagjit Singh Bhavnani now meeting the association and submitting the actor’s side of the case, there appears to be a willingness to resolve the matter.

Ranveer’s next project

After the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer has now started working on Pralay. The zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta, stars Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Ranveer. The film went on floors in Mumbai last week.