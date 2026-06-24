/'DMs are filled with hate messages': Raakh actors Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav on playing most-hated villains

Prime Video's crime drama Raakh has received an overwhelming response from the audience. Directed by Prosenjit Roy, the series loosely inspired the infamous 1978 Geeta and Sanjay Chopra murder case, and stars Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. But alongside the renowned stars, two other actors, Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav, have come into the spotlight for portraying the disturbing antagonists Babu and Rajjo in the series.

Recently, the duo has been honoured with IMDb's "Breakout Star" STARmeter Awards, a recognition given to performers who make a significant impact on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities chart.

Akash on his character

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Speaking about the recognition, Akash said, "The IMDb Breakout Star is the very first award in the 13-year journey of my acting career. I am deeply grateful to IMDb and all the fans for making this beautiful milestone a reality."

He further reveals audience reaction to his character, "My DMs are filled with hate messages. Thank you for hating my character and giving me this award. The love that Raakh has received since its release has been overwhelming, and seeing that translate into recognition on a platform like IMDb is truly rewarding."

He explained how he got the role of Babu in the show. "After being shortlisted, I auditioned alongside 14 actors for Babu. Ramandeep had already been selected to play the role of Rajjo but he wasn’t informed about it yet. After the audition, I was told that it wouldn't work out and I was rejected. Along with talent, luck is also needed in this field. Then, somehow, I got a call for another round and finally got the part."

Ramandeep on playing Rajjo

Meanwhile, Ramandeep said, "Receiving the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Award feels surreal. It is the first award of my acting career. Every actor dreams of having their work noticed and appreciated, and to receive a recognition that is driven by the audience makes it even more meaningful."

Expressing gratitude for the love he received, he added, "The response to Raakh has been incredible, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who invested their time and emotions into the story and my character Rajjo. I didn’t research for the role per se, but did research on serial killers. One thing that stood out was always their eyes. It was brutal and menacing, and I wanted to pass that on to the audience. The makers of the series never wanted to glorify our characters, but portray the feelings of the parents who lost their children. I cried when I read the script because I had to play this part."

About Raakh

Set in Delhi in 1978, the series follows teenage siblings Suman and Sahil Arora, whose lives are cut short after they encounter two dangerous criminals, Babu and Rajjo. Soon after their disappearance, the news becomes a major topic of discussion, triggering an intense police investigation led by Sub-Inspector Jayprakash "JP" Jatav.