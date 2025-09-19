/Did Shraddha Kapoor confirm her relationship with Rahul Mody? Actress tags latter in a playful video

Shraddha Kapoor has finally put all the speculations to rest, which had been going on since 2024 when they made several appearances together, be it the pre-wedding festivities or dinner date in Mumbai, as she has now confirmed her relationship with Rahul Mody by sharing a cheeky video on her social media handle.

Viral video of Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

The Stree 2 actress is sharing a video on her official Instagram handle in the most playful manner. In the clip, she can be seen staring into the camera while Rahul zoomed in and out on her face, and at one point she said, 'hatt'.

Apart from the video, the text in the video read, "Koi aisa dhundo jo yeh nakhra utha payee (Find someone who can handle these tantrums)", and had tagged Rahul Mody. The caption read, "Aisa ‘hatt’ sunne wala kis kiske paas hai??? (Who else has someone who listens to a ‘hatt’ like this?)".

Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their happiness. One user wrote, "The cutest hat". Another user wrote, "I need a nakhre-uthane wale, is this too much to ask for?". "Mai yeh sunne ko taiyaar hu", wrote the third user.

Rahul Mody-Shraddha Kapoor's relationship

Rumours of romance between Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody began to circulate in 2024 when they were both spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai. Reportedly, the couple was even spotted together on a flight and was secretly recorded.

The rumours picked up after fans spotted that Shraddha was no longer following Rahul Mody, his family and his pet dog on Instagram. For the unversed, Rahul Mody is not only a writer but also an assistant director. He had assisted films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweeety, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

